Hours before kickoff, a four-day-old infant boy predicts the LFC score.

A family was left ‘quids in’ after their four-day-old infant son correctly anticipated the result line for Sunday’s Liverpool vs Leeds match.

Rachael Welsh, Victoria Welsh’s girlfriend, gave birth to baby Ted on September 8th.

Ted was welcomed into his new home in West Derby by his new parents, who outfitted him in his own Liverpool FC shirt just in time for the Reds’ match against Leeds United on Sunday.

“It was a good five hours before kickoff, so we thought we’d put him in his tiny Liverpool baby grow and send a photo to his big brother, Conor,” Victoria, 41, told The Washington Newsday.

Conor noted that Ted’s fingers appeared to be forecasting the score line of Liverpool’s tough afternoon away match at Elland Road after receiving the snapshot.

“He said, ‘He looks like he’s saying nil three,’ and I’m going to bet on that,” Victoria continued. He bet five pounds on it and won eighty pounds.

“I was just thinking about that octopus that predicted every World Cup score!”

During the 2010 World Cup, Paul the octopus’s correct score predictions generated international news and earned him worldwide celebrity.

Unlike Paul, who would choose a box to predict a winner, Ted predicted Liverpool’s three-nil away triumph using his fingers.

“It was one-nil, and we were hoping they (Leeds) wouldn’t score,” Victoria said. After then, it was two-nil, and the other person was arrested for injuring Harvey Elliott.

“And I couldn’t believe it when they scored again!”

Victoria and her girlfriend are expecting their first child together after Rachel underwent fertility therapy last year.

“I can’t even articulate how it’s made us feel; we’re just in awe of him,” Victoria remarked. He’s the sweetest, most well-behaved baby I’ve ever met.

“He has huge feet, so I’m hopeful he’ll also be a fantastic football player.”

“Conor said we’ll ask him for a prediction again on Wednesday (when Liverpool plays AC Milan in their first Champions League game),” Victoria added. I’ll let you know if he knows the outcome of that.”