Hours before his wedding, a groom was killed in a car accident.

A 20-year-old guy was killed in a car accident in Ireland only hours before his wedding.

When the automobile he was riding in slammed into a pole at around 1 a.m. on August 21, Myles “Miley” Harty, 20, from Askeaton, County Limerick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In connection with the crash, the Irish police department, the Garda, apprehended a boy in his late teens at the scene. During the collision, another passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to The Irish Times, the accident happened just hours before Harty was set to marry his partner, Kate Quilligan, on Saturday afternoon.

Instead, a memorial service for the 20-year-old was held in St Munchin’s Church in Limerick, where the couple had planned to marry the following day.

Quilligan announced on Facebook that she would be releasing balloons at the church at 3 p.m. on the day of their wedding because “that’s where we should be celebrating the best day of our lives at that church, but instead it’s the worst.”

“I love you forever, and it will always be me and you, no matter what,” she added. My gentle giant, I will always love you. My darling baby child, you didn’t deserve this.”

Quilligan uploaded a photo of the two on Facebook with the comment just hours before Harty died. “It’s hard to imagine I’ll be marrying my best friend in the world in the morning. Babes, I’ll see you at the altar.”

In the aftermath of the accident, John Costelloe, a family friend and local Sinn Féin councilor, expressed his condolences to both Harty and Quilligan’s families.

“I know Kate and her mother Tina, and her father Connie, and they are a very well-known and respected family here in Thomondgate; it’s a dreadful tragedy for them, and they are going through a very tough time,” he said.

The parish priest of Askeaton, Father Sean O’Longaigh, told The Irish Times: “It’s terribly painful for the families.” Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they transition from a wedding to a funeral.

"Myles was a young man who grew up in the area, went to the local school, and had a large number of relatives.