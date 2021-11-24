Hours before his death, a 6-year-old kid cries out for affection and food.

On Tuesday, jurors were shown chilling babycam footage of a six-year-old kid crying “nobody loves me” as part of an ongoing murder trial.

The video was taken just a few hours before the small kid died on June 17 of last year.

At their home in Solihull, West Midlands, Thomas Hughes, 29, and Emma Tustin, 32, are accused of killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

At Coventry Crown Court, Hughes and Tustin are accused of murdering Arthur and other counts of child maltreatment.

The boy received a deadly final brain injury after being subjected to a campaign of brutality that amounted to the “medical definition of child torture,” jurors were told on Tuesday.

Arthur is said to have died as a result of Tustin slamming his head “repeatedly against a hard surface.”

At 1 a.m. on June 17, Arthur was transferred to Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital and his life support was switched off in intensive care.

CCTV footage showing the small kid straining to carry a duvet while crying out for love and nourishment was shown to the jury. After being forced to sleep in the living room for the fifth day in a row, he was so weak and fragile that he could hardly pull the covers.

He also cried, “No one loves me” and “No one is going to feed me,” according to the audio. He claims that no one will feed him seven times in 44 seconds.

Arthur’s uncle, Blake Hughes, testified in court last month that the kid cried when Tustin slammed him against a wall and called him “ugly.”

“He said his mother didn’t love him and had abandoned him,” he said. He then began to cry uncontrollably. He continued, “No one loved him.” When Tustin left the house, he would email Thomas Hughes voice notes of the schoolboy weeping, and he would respond with disturbing comments like “dig Arthur’s grave,” “I’ll take his neck off,” and “the kid is getting it when I come back,” according to the court.

“Pressure points on,” Hughes also conceded. “Summary finishes.”