Hours after their arrest, the parents of an Oxford High School shooting suspect plead not guilty.

Just hours after their arrest on Saturday, the parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges.

During a hearing on Zoom, James and Jennifer Crumbley pleaded not guilty to each of the four charges brought against them, according to the Associated Press.

Judge Julie Nicholson set a bond of $500,000 for each of them, totaling $1 million. According to the Associated Press, she also forced them to submit to GPS monitoring, agreeing with prosecutors who claimed they posed a flight risk.

They were nabbed at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in Detroit after failing to show up for their arraignment. On Friday, law enforcement officials began looking for the couple.

Ethan Crumbley, their 15-year-old son, has been charged with first-degree murder and terrorism, among other things, in the school shooting that claimed the lives of four classmates.

According to the Associated Press, their defense attorneys said the pair never intended to avoid authorities and that they would give themselves in on Saturday. Prosecutors were accused of “cherry selecting” which facts were published.

Attorney Shannon Smith commented, “Our clients are equally as upset as everyone else.”

According to the Associated Press, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald accused the Crumbleys of committing “egregious” conduct by buying a pistol and making it available to their son, as well as refusing to remove him from school hours before the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional details become available.