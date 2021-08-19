Hours after prosecutors said there was no evidence in the previous incident, a woman allegedly killed her mother.

Hours after prosecutors said there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the lady in a previous incident, a Texas woman allegedly stormed into her mother’s apartment and fatally stabbed her.

In the assassination of her 51-year-old mother, Terri Mendoza, the suspect, 29-year-old Ericka Nicole McDonald of Houston, was subsequently arrested on accusations of murder, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and burglary with intent to commit a felony. According to ABC 13, the lady also assaulted her 63-year-old aunt who was at the house Monday night, according to detectives.

The officers were dispatched to Mendoza’s apartment earlier that day when McDonald got into an incident with both women, according to the Houston Police Department. The family called police twice that day, once to report the altercation at 3 p.m. and again about a half-hour later for a welfare check.

According to the report, officers who responded to the call intended to arrest McDonald on charges of assault and child endangerment but were unable to do so because prosecutors decided there was insufficient evidence against her.

McDonald allegedly broke into the apartment through the front window six hours after the event and stabbed the two women, according to authorities. Both victims were transported to a hospital, but Mendoza was declared dead.

During the altercation, the aunt allegedly received six stab wounds and had to undergo surgery. According to her relatives, she is expected to recover.

McDonald was seen administering CPR on Mendoza shortly after the attack, according to an eyewitness.

Despite the fact that McDonald was wearing a mask at the time of the incident, the aunt was able to recognize her, according to police. She ran away after the incident, but subsequently returned home, claiming she had nothing to do with it. McDonald was apprehended at the scene and charged with murder, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department on Tuesday.

McDonald’s blood-stained clothes and the knife alleged to have been used in the attack were also found at her apartment by police.

“It is claimed that the defendant was inebriated when he broke into the house. These are members of the defendant’s family. During the bond hearing Tuesday evening, an official said, “She broke in, stabbed both complainants, eventually killing one of them.”

McDonald’s bond has been set at $650,000 by the court.