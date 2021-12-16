Hours after his motorbike was stolen outside Subway, a food delivery driver was assaulted and robbed.

Two guys have been detained in Liverpool following two robberies this week.

According to police, they were summoned to allegations of a black Honda motorcycle being stolen from outside Subway on Bold Street at around 4.30 p.m. on Monday, December 13.

They received allegations later that day, around 5.30 p.m., that three individuals had robbed a food delivery driver on Mill Road in West Derby.

The driver, who was riding a black and red electric Carrera Vengeance bicycle, was reportedly shoved to the ground and his bike and cellphone confiscated.

The suspects then fled on motorcycles with the bike and phone.

At the time of the robbery, officers believe the suspects were riding a stolen Honda motorcycle.

The driver was just slightly hurt, but the experience left him disturbed.

The motorcycle was tracked to an address on Partridge Close in West Derby by police investigating the robberies.

Officers arrived at the address and discovered the Honda as well as another motorcycle that had been reported stolen from Old Church Yard in Liverpool on Sunday, December 12.

There was also a quantity of suspected cannabis and suspected Class A narcotics found.

A 17-year-old Liverpool man was detained on suspicion of car theft, robbery, assault under section 39, and possession of Class A and B drugs.

A 22-year-old Liverpool woman was detained on suspicion of possessing Class A and B drugs as well as handling stolen property.

The 22-year-old has been released on bond pending further inquiry, while the 17-year-old has been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.

Jennie Beck, a detective inspector, said: “The arrests made yesterday demonstrate that we will not tolerate such despicable attacks and robberies on people going about their daily lives and attempting to make a living in our communities.

“Following such delivery driver robberies, we have increased patrols in the city center and neighboring regions to prevent future instances.

“We also encourage cyclists, particularly those making takeout deliveries, to remain careful and report any occurrences to the police so that we can take appropriate action.

“While we have made two arrests, the robberies are still being investigated. If you observed anything or heard anything on Monday evening in the Bold Street or Mill Lane areas, please let us know.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”