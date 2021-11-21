Hours after being treated for kidney stones, the mother gives birth to a newborn boy.

After her baby boy was born early and weighing only two pounds, a Liverpool mother thanked medical staff for sparing his life.

Terri Quigley has shared her delivery experience, which she describes as a terrifying rollercoaster, in the hopes of educating others that there is a ‘light at the end of the tunnel.’

When she went to the hospital with stomach discomfort in August 2009, the Fazakerley mother went into surprise labor at 26 weeks pregnant.

“They believed it was sickness, something to do with my pelvic because I wasn’t having any contractions,” she told The Washington Newsday, “but I experienced that for four days before I went to A&E at Liverpool Women’s.”

“They scanned me and everything with the baby was good, so they put me in a ward and treated me for kidney stones, but the agony was becoming worse five hours later.”

“They then discovered I was 10cm dilated without warning, and the personnel acted quickly.” It reminded me of a scene from Casualty.

“I had to get an injection to aid the baby’s lungs, and I was meant to get another in 12 hours, but he came six hours later, still undeveloped.”

“He was born in his sac, like a veil, weighing only two pounds ten ounces. The baby is too little to cry, and they don’t have the capacity to cry, hence it’s dubbed a silent birth.

“I couldn’t see him until he was eight hours born because he was bundled up and sent directly to the intensive care unit; it was all very stressful seeing a baby that small in a giant incubator, hooked to a lot of cables.”

Terri’s newborn son, Ethan Chadwick-Quigley, weighed two pounds and two ounces and required milk every two hours before undergoing surgery at Alder Hey at the age of one day.

“The professionals informed me they had never worked on a baby so small, it was really terrible,” Terri continued. The surgery went well, and he returned to the Women’s, but it was a long voyage from there.

“He had brain bleeds, and his heart hadn’t closed.”

