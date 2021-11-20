Hours after being sentenced for a different crime, a felon is arrested on new charges.

On the same day he was convicted for a different crime, a 40-year-old man in Fountain, Colorado, was arrested on new charges.

According to a statement from the City of Fountain Police Department, David Miller was detained Tuesday night following a traffic stop where police discovered suspected illegal substances in the automobile he was driving. Miller had just received a probationary sentence for felony charges earlier that day.

Around 9:30 p.m., detectives from the department’s Directed Investigations and Community Engagement (DICE) team responded to a vehicle in the 1100 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue after receiving a report of careless driving. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Officers pulled Miller over in his automobile and discovered suspected narcotics “visible in the vehicle,” so he was taken into jail.

Miller was found with around 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and $4,000 in cash, according to police. Miller’s driver’s license had also been suspended, according to investigators.

Miller was charged with possessing a Schedule II controlled narcotic with the intent to distribute it, as well as a driver’s license violation and negligent driving.

Miller was sentenced to probation in connection with a conviction for felony menacing with a firearm just hours before his arrest Tuesday night, according to court documents.

A review of his records revealed that he had previously been convicted of a number of offenses.

According to CBS Denver, these included seven previous sentences to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Following his recent arrest, Miller was taken into the El Paso County Jail.

During a SWAT Team arrest in Weld Country, Colorado, on Nov. 10, police seized half a pound of methamphetamine, 100 fentanyl tablets, and 12 grams of heroin, according to KDVR.

The meth and fentanyl were discovered at a storage unit in Greeley, Weld County, during the arrest of Jose Antonio Leos, 40.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Leos was detained on a first-degree assault charge after allegedly severely assaulting and strangling a lady earlier this month.