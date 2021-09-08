Hour-by-hour weather prediction for Liverpool, with blistering sunshine expected on Wednesday.

Liverpool is prepared for another day of blistering heat, with highs of 27 degrees expected.

Merseyside has been blessed with beautiful weather this week, which has been long overdue following weeks of inclement weather during the summer.

As a mini-heatwave strikes the UK, people across the region have awoken to clear skies and sunshine.

“Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday and feeling quite warm to locally hot,” according to the Met Office forecast for the North West. Later, when cloud creeps in from the west, the skies will become cloudy. The maximum temperature is 28 degrees Celsius.”

This means Liverpool will be hotter than Turkey, which is expecting highs of only 26 degrees today.

From Thursday, when a yellow weather warning for thunder is in effect throughout Merseyside and the whole of the North West, things are expected to change.

The yellow weather warning will be in effect starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday and will last until 8 p.m. the same day.

6 a.m.: 17°F, mild winds, and a slight possibility of rain. 83 percent relative humidity

7 a.m.: 17°F, sunny, with mild winds. 80% relative humidity

8 a.m.: 18°F, sunny, with mild winds. 76 percent relative humidity

9 a.m.: 19°F, sunny, with a light breeze. 72 percent relative humidity

10 a.m.: 21°F, sunny, with a light breeze. 66 percent relative humidity

11 a.m.: 23°F, sunny, with a light breeze. 61 percent humidity

12 p.m.: 24°F, sunny, with a light breeze. 56% relative humidity

1 p.m.: 25°F, sunny, with a light breeze. 53% relative humidity

2 p.m.: 26°F, sunny, with a light breeze. 53% relative humidity

3 p.m.: 27°F, sunny, with a light breeze. 46% relative humidity

4 p.m.: 27°F, sunny, with a light breeze. 49% relative humidity

5 p.m.: 27°F, sunny, with a light breeze. 49% relative humidity

6 p.m.: 27°F, sunny, with a light breeze. 51% relative humidity

7 p.m.: 25 °F, sunny intervals, and a light breeze. 54 percent relative humidity

8 p.m.: 24°F, partly overcast, light breezes 58 percent relative humidity

9 p.m.: 22°F, partly overcast, light breezes 64 percent relative humidity

10 p.m.: 21°F, partly overcast, light breezes 68 percent relative humidity

20 degrees, partly cloudy, with mild winds at 11 p.m. 72 percent relative humidity