Hour-by-hour weather forecasts have been issued as a ‘risk to life’ alert.

Merseyside is under an amber weather warning today, according to the Met Office.

Storm Arwen is predicted to make landfall in the UK, with gusts of up to 70 mph in coastal locations.

Forecasters have cautioned that flying debris is expected to be present in the area, posing a risk of injury or death.

Trees, temporary constructions, and buildings will almost certainly be damaged, with roof tiles blown off. Road, train, aviation, and ferry services may all be affected, resulting in longer travel times and cancellations.

Some highways and bridges are likely to close, and power outages are a distinct possibility, with the potential to disrupt other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Large waves and beach detritus pushed into coastal roads, seafronts, and houses are also likely to cause injuries and put lives in danger.

Merseyside is under an amber weather warning from 12 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 27.

For today, here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast.

