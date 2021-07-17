Hour-by-hour weather forecast for the UK as a heatwave hits Liverpool

Temperatures are expected to continue to soar in Liverpool, with the city basking in the sun once more today and for much of tomorrow.

A July heatwave had been predicted, and it appears to have arrived in Liverpool, with temperatures projected to reach 25 degrees at times today.

The Met Office predicts a warm, dry day with plenty of sunshine and a few patches of cloud emerging over some locations.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with the chance of a shower on Monday, July 19 – dubbed “Freedom Day” by locals.

Below is an hour-by-hour weather forecast for today, when highs are expected to be between 3 and 4 p.m.

Light winds – 19 degrees at 7 a.m.

8 a.m.: Light winds with a temperature of 19 degrees.

9 a.m.: Light winds with a high of 21 degrees.

10 a.m.: Light breeze, 22 degrees

11 a.m.: Light breeze, 23 degrees

12 p.m.: Light breeze – 23 °F

1 p.m.: Light breeze, 23 degrees

2 p.m.: Light breeze – 24 °F

3 p.m.: Light breeze – 24 °F

4 p.m.: Light breeze, 25 degrees

5 p.m.: 24 degrees with a light breeze

6 p.m.: Light breeze – 23 °F

7 p.m.: Light breeze – 23 °F

8 p.m.: Intervals of sunshine with a light breeze – 22 degrees

9 p.m.: Intervals of sunshine with a light breeze – 21 degrees