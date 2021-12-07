Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Storm Barra, as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for wind and ice.

Storm Barra is expected to strike Merseyside today, prompting a yellow weather warning for the area.

The Met Office has issued an ice and high wind warning for Merseyside, with forecasts predicting severe gusts until midnight.

On Tuesday, high winds are anticipated to hit parts of the UK, causing travel delays in some regions.

Storm Location and Timing As the Met Office issues a snow warning, Barra will strike. People should expect delays in road, rail, air, and ferry travel, as well as longer journeys on affected train and bus services.

There may be some power outages and other service disruptions in the immediate future.

Spray and strong waves will damage coastal roadways, seafronts, and coastal settlements.

A yellow weather warning has also been issued to alert people that ice conditions are possible.

After the morning shower, ice is likely to form, resulting in potentially hazardous circumstances.

People should expect icy spots on some untreated roads, pavements, and cycling paths, which will increase the risk of accidents and injury.

The yellow alert will remain in effect throughout the day.

8 a.m.: Heavy rain with an 80% likelihood of rain, 4 C9 a.m.: Heavy rain with an 80% likelihood of rain, 4 C10am: Heavy rain, 90% probability of rain, 4 C10am: Heavy rain, 90% chance of rain, 4 C10am: Heavy rain, 90% chance of 4 C11 a.m.: Heavy rain, with a 95% chance of rain, 4 C12pm: Heavy rain with a greater than 95% likelihood of rain, 5 C1pm: Heavy rain, with a greater than 95% chance of rain, 6 C2pm: Light rain with a 60% chance of rain, 6 C2pm Sunny intervals with a 20% chance of rain, 6 C3pm Partly overcast (night) with a 10% chance of rain, 6 C4pm 6–5 p.m.: Partly cloudy (night), with a 5% chance of rain. Light rain shower (night), 30% probability of rain, 6 C6pm 5–7 p.m.: Light rain with a 50% probability of rain, 6–8 p.m.: Light rain with a 50% probability of rain, 5–9 p.m.: Light rain with a 50% probability of rain, 5–10 p.m.: Light rain with a 60% chance of rain, Light rain with a 60% chance of rain between 5 and 11 p.m. 5°C