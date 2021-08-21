Hour-by-hour prediction as a thunderstorm warning is issued for Liverpool.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for the region, making for a dismal start to the weekend in Liverpool.

The yellow notice is in effect from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and warns that heavy rains and thunderstorms might interrupt travel and create floods.

Forecasters were hoping at the beginning of the month that “summer-like” weather would arrive by the end of August, but the Met Office’s new predictions have thrown another blow to the bright outlook.

“Wet start to Saturday with rainy conditions remaining throughout the day,” according to the Met Office’s forecast for Liverpool today. Rainfall will be heaviest in northern areas in the afternoon. The winds are growing lighter. “The maximum temperature is 19 degrees Celsius.”

Light rain will start at 6 a.m., and showers will last for the rest of the day, according to the hour-by-hour forecast.

At 9 a.m., there is a 90% chance of heavy rain, which will decrease to 70% by 3 p.m. At 6 p.m., the rain is expected to drop up to a light shower with a 40% chance of rain. Showers are predicted to end around 9 p.m., and the remainder of the night will be gloomy.

Throughout the day, temperatures will vary from 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Today’s Liverpool weather forecast is as follows:

6 a.m.: Light rain with a 70% chance of rain – 17 degrees Celsius

7 a.m.: Light rain with a 60% chance of rain – 16 a.m.

8 a.m.: Light rain with a 70% chance of rain – 16 a.m.

9 a.m.: Heavy rain with a 90% chance of rain – 17 degrees Celsius

10 a.m.: Heavy rain with a 90% chance of rain – 17 degrees Celsius

11 a.m.: Heavy rain with a 90% chance of rain – 17 degrees Celsius

12 p.m.: Heavy rain with a 90% chance of rain – 17 degrees Celsius

1 p.m.: Heavy rain with a 90% chance of rain – 17 degrees Celsius

2 p.m.: Heavy rain with a 90% chance of rain – 17 degrees Celsius

3 p.m.: Heavy rain with a 70% likelihood of rain – 17 degrees Celsius

4 p.m.: Heavy rain with a 70% likelihood of rain – 17 degrees Celsius

5 p.m.: Heavy rain with a 70% likelihood of rain – 18 degrees Celsius

6 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 40% chance of rain – 18 C

7 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 40% chance of rain – 18 C

8 p.m.: Light shower with a 30% probability of rain –