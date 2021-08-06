Hour-by-hour forecast for the United Kingdom’s weather, including when thunderstorms may strike Liverpool.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Liverpool, warning of thunderstorms expected over the next two days.

The yellow alert was issued at 4 a.m., warning that heavy rains could result in floods and travel disruption.

The forecasting organization previously expected that the stormy conditions would persist until midnight, but have been extended for the next 48 hours.

It’s set to be a showery start to Friday as there is an 80% chance of heavy rain at 6am – before the first thunderstorm will hit at 8am.

A brief respite is predicted at 10am when the chance of rain reduces to just 10%. However, light showers will resume at 11am – before another round of thunderstorms at 12pm.

The thundery conditions are predicted to stay for the majority of the afternoon until 5pm. It is then forecasted to remain dry for the rest of Friday evening – with the chance of rain staying at 10%.

Temperatures will range between 15C – 18C throughout the day.

Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast for Liverpool today:

6am: Heavy rain, 80 percent chance of rain – 15 C

7am: Light rain, 50 percent chance of rain – 17 C

8am: Thunder, 60 percent chance of rain – 16 C

9am: Light rain, 40 percent chance of rain – 16 C

10am: Cloudy, 10 percent chance of rain – 17 C

11am: Light shower, 30 percent chance of rain – 18 C

12pm: Thunder, 70 percent chance of rain – 18 C

1pm: Thunder, 70 percent chance of rain – 18 C

2pm: Light rain, 40 percent chance of rain – 18 C

3pm: Thunder, 60 percent chance of rain – 18 C

4pm: Thunder, 60 percent chance of rain – 18 C

5pm: Cloudy, 10 percent chance of rain – 18 C

6pm: Cloudy, 10 percent chance of rain – 18 C

7pm: Cloudy, 10 percent chance of rain – 17 C

8pm: Cloudy, 10 percent chance of rain – 17 C

9pm: Cloudy, 10 percent chance of rain – 17 C

10pm: Cloudy, 10 percent chance of rain – 16 C

11pm: Light rain, 50 percent chance of rain – 16 C