Hour-by-hour forecast for the heatwave weekend in the United Kingdom

Liverpool is bracing itself for sweltering temperatures this weekend as part of a July heatwave.

The news will come as a relief as the Met Office questioned whether the bright periods it had predicted would make it to UK shores.

However, despite some hit-or-miss weather recently, Merseyside is poised to see temperatures surge into the twenties in the coming days as summer comes.

According to the Met Office, the weekend will be filled with sunlight, with temperatures reaching 19 degrees around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

As the afternoon progresses, temperatures will rise into the twenties and remain stable for the remainder of the day.

On Sunday, the weather will be slightly warmer, with temperatures reaching 22 degrees Celsius around 4 p.m.

Rain is expected to fall less than 5% of the time this weekend.

(Celsius temperatures)

7 a.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 17 degrees

10 a.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 19 degrees

1 p.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 20 degrees

4 p.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 21 degrees

7 p.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 20 degrees

10 p.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 18 degrees

7 a.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 16 degrees

10 a.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 19 degrees

1 p.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 21 degrees

4 p.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 22 degrees

7 p.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 20 degrees

10 p.m.: Sunny with a 5% chance of rain – 17 degrees