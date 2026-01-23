Hotels in Scotland Face Backlash Over Doorless Bathroom Privacy

Several hotels across Scotland are coming under fire for removing traditional bathroom doors, leaving guests with limited or no privacy in their hotel rooms. This trend, which is becoming more common in the hospitality industry, has sparked debate among travelers who are calling for more privacy during their stays. Hotels such as the Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh, the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa Edinburgh, and The Z Hotel Glasgow are among those featured in a growing online database of “doorless” bathrooms, prompting both backlash and a call to “Bring Back Doors.”

Limited Privacy Draws Criticism

The removal of bathroom doors in hotel rooms is gaining traction in the UK and beyond, with some hotels opting for sliding barn doors, frosted glass, or leaving the bathrooms entirely exposed. However, guests who value privacy have begun to fight back, creating a platform to track such hotels. The “Bring Back Doors” initiative, founded by digital marketer Sadie Lowell, allows travelers to report hotels that lack bathroom privacy. The database, which anyone can contribute to, ranks hotels based on the level of privacy their bathrooms offer.

Hotels are rated on three privacy levels: “zero privacy” (no door, no wall, or a wall with a window), “50 per cent privacy” (glass doors with walls), and “80 per cent privacy” (sliding or slatted doors). Currently, four hotels in Scotland have earned a spot on the database for providing limited or no privacy in their bathrooms. These include the Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh, Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West, Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa Edinburgh, and The Z Hotel Glasgow.

In the Scottish capital, both Courtyard by Marriott properties are rated as offering “zero privacy” in their guest rooms, with bathrooms exposed to the room and no barriers for guests seeking privacy. The Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa Edinburgh, a luxury hotel with a renowned spa and swimming pool, offers “50 per cent privacy” with glass doors separating the bathroom from the rest of the room. Meanwhile, The Z Hotel Glasgow, located in the heart of the city, has been labeled “zero privacy” due to its complete lack of bathroom doors or walls.

Traveler Concerns and Growing Movement

Sadie Lowell, the founder of the Bring Back Doors initiative, described her own frustration with the lack of bathroom privacy during her travels, which led to the creation of the online database. “After years of traveling across Europe, I realized this was not an isolated issue, but a growing trend,” she said. Lowell’s frustration peaked during a trip to London in January 2024, when she discovered a hotel room with a bathroom that had a visible space for a door, yet none was installed. She expressed her anger on social media, sparking further interest in the issue.

The growing trend of doorless bathrooms has not gone unnoticed, with many travelers seeking more privacy in their accommodations. The Bring Back Doors platform has gained significant attention from guests eager to share their experiences and advocate for change in the hotel industry.

The Daily Record has reached out to the affected hotels for comment on the matter. Meanwhile, the movement to bring back bathroom doors continues to gather momentum as more travelers voice their concerns over the lack of privacy in modern hotel rooms.