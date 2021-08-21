Hotel California, a former Wirral icon, now in ruins.

The ancient Hotel California, one of Wirral’s landmarks, has been reduced to rubble, fire damage, and degradation.

Since the former rock music club closed in 2018, every window has been destroyed, leaving only a shell of the building.

The state of the landmark edifice that sits in the shadow of Birkenhead’s Cammell Laird shipyard will be a source of sadness for many.

One urban explorer peered into the charred remnants of the Cali, as it was lovingly called, which was heavily damaged by an intentional fire in August of this year.

Luke Edwards-Meredithappeared in court earlier this year and was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, with a 25-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work for setting fire to the former barbers shop on Clifton Cresent, just minutes away from the Cali.

While the structure is slated for removal, photos from within will astound those who have fond recollections of the place.

Weeds have taken over the building’s facade, with some even making their way inside.

Graffiti covers the crumbling inner walls, and the old stage is covered in a thick layer of concrete dust.

The roof has caved in, leaving big areas exposed to the elements and the ceilings with peeling wallpaper.

While the previous bar area may still be seen, it is utterly destroyed, with crumbling shelves and masonry.

“This site was an intriguing explore and I was astonished how big it was to be honest,” urban explorer @BeardedReality told The Washington Newsday.

He stated the basement bar was “fascinating to observe and navigate” because of the considerable fire damage.

“The architecture itself is gorgeous and a joy to photograph,” he continued.

“It’s got to be the most well-known pub on the Wirral over the past 150 years or so, and in a national and worldwide sense because to the various nationalities working in the shipyard opposite,” former manager Katie Sutton previously told The Washington Newsday.

“When you consider where it is beside Cammell, there is so much history here.”

