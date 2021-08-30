Hospitals oppose the Obama administration’s request to reduce carbon emissions.

The Associated Press reported that hospitals are fighting the Biden administration’s proposal to reduce carbon emissions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The administration launched the new Office of Climate Change and Health Equity on Monday, with the goal of encouraging hospitals to adopt more environmentally friendly health practices in order to cut carbon emissions. The health-care industry accounts for around 10% of all carbon dioxide emissions each year.

Hospitals, on the other hand, believe that they are dealing with the fourth wave of growing COVID-19 illnesses, and that government regulations are partly to blame for their carbon emissions output.

Michelle Hood, the American Hospital Association’s chief operating officer, said in a statement that the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration has ordered hospitals to increase the use of their air purification systems, which she called a “worthy goal” for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“There are several more situations where regulations drive hospitals to take activities that may or may not be aligned with efforts to decarbonize, but are critical to patient care or the safety of staff and others,” Hood continued.

The Biden administration’s campaign for hospitals to reduce carbon emissions is likely to be met with industry resistance, depending on how much money is at risk.

The new Office of Climate Change and Health Equity, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, will also work with cities to prevent detrimental effects of climate change, such as elders succumbing to extreme summer heat because their apartments lack air conditioning. Minority communities, who are disproportionately affected by environmental issues, will receive special attention.

Becerra stated, “It’s not just about the climate, it’s not just about our ecosystem.” “It’s all about our well-being.”

The health-care system emits a significant amount of greenhouse gases, which contribute to climate change. President Joe Biden has set a goal of halving the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Despite the fact that transportation is the single largest producer of emissions, every sector of the economy is being reviewed in order to fulfill Biden’s goal.

The new office’s primary challenge will be engaging the hospital business. Becerra stated that the administration will do things one step at a time, laying forth the scientific argument for health-care institutions. This is a condensed version of the information.