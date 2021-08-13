Hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area As COVID-19 rises, there are no free ICU beds available for children.

Due to the emergence of the COVID-19 Delta form, hospitals in the Dallas region are reporting that there are no open ICU beds for children.

COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which affects newborns, small children, and individuals with impaired immune systems, are causing a significant number of hospitalizations, according to Cook Children’s Medical Centers in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We are not transporting patients to other hospitals at this time because capacity is tight,” a Cook Children’s spokesman told KDFW. “If a circumstance happens in which we are unable to accept a patient at our hospital, we will find them a bed at a suitable facility.”

Similar comments were expressed by Stephen Love, President and CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, regarding the availability of ICU beds.

“We have no staffed pediatric ICU beds available in Trauma Service Area E, and the overall percent occupancy of all inpatient pediatric patients to bed capacity is currently at 94.55 percent,” Love told KDFW.

According to Love, there are currently 73 verified COVID-19 pediatric patients at Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital, which is “the greatest level of pediatric COVID-19 patients we have ever treated.”

The revelation of limited ICU availability comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott and local judges are engaged in a legal battle over COVID measures. Abbott signed Executive Order GA-38 in late July, prohibiting local governments and state agencies from requiring masks or vaccinations.

The order said that “no governmental entity has the authority to compel any individual to accept a Covid-19 vaccination supplied under an emergency use authorization.” “It also prevents public agencies and private companies receiving public funding, including grants and loans, from asking customers to provide proof of immunizations before entering or getting services from the entity.”

Judge Clay Jenkins of Dallas County granted a restraining order against the executive order on Wednesday. Jenkins was successful in his appeal of District Court Judge Tonya Parker’s decision. If Jenkins is unable to enforce COVID-19 provisions due to his position as county judge, Parker claims that “immediate and irreparable hurt, loss, or damage will result.”

Abbott vowed to sue schools or any other government officials who voluntarily violated the mask mandate ban he enacted in late July.