Hospitals in New York are foregoing surgeries due to concerns about a labor shortage caused by the vaccine mandate.

According to the Associated Press, hospitals and health institutions in New York are bracing for probable staff shortages as a result of statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care employees, which will take effect on Monday.

Employees in the health-care system, including support employees such as cooks and cleaners, have until September 27 to acquire their first vaccination. It’s one of the most aggressive patient-protection measures being implemented in the United States.

Many people have yet to obtain their immunization, despite the fact that the deadline has passed. Thousands of health-care workers could lose their jobs as early as next week.

“At the end of the day, it’s a situation where we’re really concerned about our capacity to care for the patients,” Tom Quatroche, CEO of the Erie County Medical Center Corporation, which oversees a busy 573-bed hospital in Buffalo, said.

With Governor Kathy Hochul showing no signs of backing down, hospitals and nursing homes were developing contingency plans that included reducing elective surgery and suspending maternity services at one hospital. Nursing homes were limiting the number of people who may be admitted. Northwell Health, the state’s largest health-care provider, had thousands more volunteers on standby.

It expects that around ten percent of its workforce, or 400 employees, will be unvaccinated by Monday. The hospital said it will delay elective inpatient surgeries, temporarily stop accepting ICU transfers from other hospitals, and restrict outpatient clinic hours as part of a contingency plan.

Hochul, a Democrat, stood hard on the deadline on Thursday, telling reporters at a press conference that individuals who refuse to comply with the order, which was announced last summer, had “no excuses.”

“Every single person in your care has the right to know that the person in charge of protecting them and their health will not infect them,” she stated on Thursday.

New York isn’t the only state that requires vaccinations for health-care workers. However, it has been particularly forceful in advocating for increased vaccines to help limit the virus’s spread in a region that was previously at the epicenter of the ongoing global pandemic.

