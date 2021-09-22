Hospitals in Merseyside are issuing warnings to visitors in the face of tough regulations.

Friends and family visiting patients at Southport and Ormskirk hospitals have been warned.

Because both hospitals are still admitting patients with Covid-19, open visiting is still not possible.

Patients with dementia, a learning disability, autism, or another similar complex condition in which not having a familiar face present would cause them distress, children who need the support of their parents or legal guardians, patients nearing the end of life, partners of expectant mothers, and patients with dementia, a learning disability, autism, or another similar complex condition in which not having a familiar face present would cause them distress, are all eligible.

When visiting the hospital, visitors are also required to wear a surgical face mask.

When visiting an inpatient, the Trust provides gloves and a disposable apron.

Visits to a general ward must be scheduled ahead of time. These are limited to an hour in length and just one guest is permitted at a time.

Visits to the maternity ward, the children’s ward, and spinal injuries are all handled separately.

All visitors should perform a Covid-19 lateral flow test the same day.

Test kits are available for free at local pharmacies and on the internet. Anyone who tests positive will need to have a PCR test done at a local testing center.

If you have Covid-19 symptoms or have been identified as a Covid contact, you should not go to the hospital.

Visitors’ temperatures will be taken upon arriving at the hospital, and they will be queried about any probable Covid symptoms.

Anyone having a fever or Covid symptoms will not be allowed to enter.

Both hospitals can also provide remote visits through Zoom.

“It is vital that family and friends assist us in keeping our hospital safe for our vulnerable patients,” said Andrew Chalmers, Deputy Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust.