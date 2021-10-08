Hospitals in Massachusetts are stepping up their recruitment efforts ahead of the impending firing of unvaccinated employees.

According to the Associated Press, hospitals in Massachusetts are preparing to fire hundreds of personnel who disobeyed COVID-19 immunization rules put in place for patient safety.

According to the Boston Globe, hospital administrators across the state are not anticipating changes to patient services, but are stepping up recruitment and retention efforts in the event that positions are needed to be filled.

According to officials, more than 95 percent of employees at the state’s largest hospital system, Mass General Brigham, have been vaccinated, but about 4,000 of the 74,000 have still to obtain their shots or show confirmation of immunization by the October 15 deadline.

“This is a tough time for everyone, and we’re doing our best to respond in the best interests of our patients,” said Rosemary Sheehan, Chief Human Resources Officer. “That has been the guiding light for all of our decisions.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The purpose of the vaccine mandate, according to Sheehan, is to safeguard patients, and she expects that the number of workers fired will be in the “hundreds, not close to a thousand.”

Although 91 percent of Beth Israel Lahey Health’s 35,000 employees have been vaccinated, roughly 3,000 staff have yet to comply with an October 31 deadline.

Most people will get shots by then, according to CEO Dr. Kevin Tabb, but a few hundred people may lose their jobs.

Employees at UMass Memorial Health Care in Worcester have until November 1 to obtain their immunizations. According to Tony Berry, a spokesperson for the campaign, about 90% of the people have been vaccinated so far. Berry stated that terminations could have an impact on patient care. Around 13,000 people work for the system.

“We will do everything we can to avoid having to close programs,” he stated, “but there may be no other option.”

The experience of several hospitals that have missed their vaccine deadlines shows that near-universal compliance is attainable.

More than 99 percent of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute employees have been vaccinated, and 54 people have been suspended without pay for refusing the vaccination. The hospital has given them two weeks to start their vaccines or lose their employment.

More than 99 percent of Baystate Health’s about 12,000 employees had their injections by the October 1 deadline, while 145 people were placed on leave and given two weeks to acquire them. This is a condensed version of the information.