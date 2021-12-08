Hospitals in Maine are overburdened with unvaccinated patients, prompting the activation of the National Guard.

Of response to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations among unvaccinated citizens, Maine Governor Janet Mills activated the state’s National Guard to assist hospital employees.

“The Governor’s decision comes as Maine and the region of New England are seeing record hospitalizations during a persistent surge of COVID-19 driven almost entirely by the Delta variety,” Mills’ office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement went on to say, “The great majority of people in Maine’s hospitals are not totally immune to COVID-19. As of today, 379 persons in Maine have been hospitalized with COVID-19, with 117 in critical care and 60 on ventilators. In Maine, there are now 42 available critical care unit (ICU) beds.” According to the announcement, 75 extra members of the state’s National Guard would be activated. They’ll be used to support nursing homes and deliver “monoclonal antibodies to prevent serious disease from COVID-19 and keep Maine residents out of critical care.” Mills advised locals to get vaccinated against the newly discovered coronavirus, saying, “I’m not taking this lightly, but we need to take steps to relieve the load on our health-care system and guarantee that everyone who needs it gets it. For their tireless efforts, I am grateful to the members of the Guard as well as our heroic health-care personnel. Maine residents must also stand up, just like they are doing.” “We are truly thankful for the Governor’s decisive action and our health care workers’—and National Guard’s—heroic work,” Maine’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Jeanne Lambrew, said of Mills’ decision. 79 percent of Maine’s intensive care unit (ICU) beds are now in use, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). COVID-19 patients also occupy 35.1 percent of ICU beds, according to the data.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 70% of Maine residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Of response to an increase in COVID-19 cases, governors in New York and Minnesota have recently activated members of the National Guard to assist hospital staff.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated the state’s last week. This is a condensed version of the information.