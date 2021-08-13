Hospitals in Florida are preparing for Tropical Storm Fred after being ravaged by the Delta Variant.

Despite the ongoing COVID issue and the quickly spreading Delta variant, hospitals in Florida have told This website that they are prepared for the prospect of severe weather when Storm Fred approaches the southern state this weekend.

The storm, which is currently a tropical depression, is predicted to intensify over the next few days, becoming a tropical storm by the time it reaches Florida.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reaffirmed a Tropical Storm Warning for the Florida Keys and a Tropical Storm Watch for several portions of the state in an advisory published at 5 a.m. on Friday, August 13.

When tropical storm conditions are likely somewhere in the predicted area within 36 hours, a Tropical Storm Warning is issued, while a Tropical Storm Watch is issued when the criteria are possible.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm was “very near tropical storm strength” around 11 p.m. on Thursday, after Fred dropped to a tropical depression over central Hispaniola in the Caribbean on Wednesday night.

After passing over Cuba and the Florida Keys on Saturday, the storm is forecast to approach Florida about 2 a.m., bringing heavy rain.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) released a graphic of Fred’s estimated route on Friday morning, showing that the storm is expected to impact Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi in the days after making landfall in the United States.

Fred will hit Florida at a time when the state is dealing with a sharp rise in new COVID cases and deaths, as well as a record number of hospitalizations, straining the state’s healthcare system.

During the COVID crisis, which is being aggravated by the development of the extremely contagious Delta variety, this website spoke with officials at Florida hospitals about the strategies put in place to help them manage with probable bad weather.

“As the region’s top safety net hospital, Tampa General Hospital has deep preparation and infrastructure in place to face major natural disasters and sustain quality care for our patients and community,” a spokesperson for TGH informed this website.

They said the hospital had many measures in place in case of bad weather, including “an emergency power system that initiates and maintains itself.” This is a condensed version of the information.