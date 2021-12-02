Hospitals and other Tennessee businesses are prohibited from requesting proof of COVID vaccination from their employees.

According to the Tennessee Hospital Association, hospitals are among the Tennessee businesses that are prohibited from requiring proof of COVID immunization from employees.

State Comptroller Jason Mumpower announced the revocation of a number of exemptions that permitted businesses to use COVID procedures despite a state statute prohibiting them. The Associated Press said that court rulings were referenced that also halted a handful of President Joe Biden’s vaccine regulations.

Health care companies can request proof of vaccination under state law, but only for “valid and enforceable” Medicare and Medicaid standards. One of the court verdicts, according to the hospital organization, “essentially destroys” the exception for hospitals.

Two recent court decisions affected federal contractors, with the other affecting some Medicaid and Medicare health care providers.

Since the state began providing exemptions in mid-November, 69 have been approved. Some entities may bring lawsuits against the state as a result of the state’s reversal.

Exemptions were granted to groups who could show they were losing federal funds as a result of complying with the state statute. This runs counter to policies implemented by the Biden administration. However, because of recent court victories against Biden’s regulations, Mumpower’s office “can no longer establish that compliance” with the state legislation “would result in a loss of federal revenue.”

The comptroller’s office remarked, “It is crucial to remember that these exclusions may be reinstated if the injunctions are lifted, and it is legally permissible.”

According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove granted an injunction on Tuesday blocking the vaccine mandate in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A federal preliminary injunction against the health-care employees’ vaccine requirement was imposed by a judge in the Western District of Louisiana, who highlighted that the reach would be nationwide, according to the comptroller’s office. A federal judge in Missouri made a similar conclusion this week.

Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton praised the move, tweeting that the comptroller was “preserving Tennesseans’ rights.”

With a few exceptions, Tennessee’s new state legislation prohibits governments and companies from requiring documentation of COVID-19 vaccines, and only allows schools and other public organizations to mandate masks in rare, life-threatening public health situations.

Litigation is used to penalize infractions. This is a condensed version of the information.