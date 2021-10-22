Hospitalized Robert Durst has been charged in New York with the murder of his wife, who went missing in 1982.

According to the Associated Press, millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst was charged in New York on Tuesday with the killing of his wife, who vanished over 40 years ago. According to one of Durst’s lawyers, the allegations against him were brought in the days following his hospitalization with COVID-19 and placement on a ventilator.

Durst was sentenced to life in jail without the possibility of release in California last week for the murder of Susan Berman, a confidante accused of helping him cover up Kathie Durst’s alleged death. According to Los Angeles prosecutors, Robert Durst shot Berman in 2000 to prevent her from revealing her role in his wife’s death to authorities.

Kathie Durst, who was 29 years old at the time, went missing in January 1982. Despite the fact that her body was never found, her family had her formally proclaimed deceased in 2017. According to the Associated Press, Robert Durst divorced her in 1990, alleging legal abandonment as the reason.

In Lewisboro, a state police investigator filed a criminal complaint accusing Robert Durst of second-degree murder. According to the Associated Press, the accusations come after repeated attempts over the years to close the case with Kathie Durst, which was reopened in 1999.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

No law enforcement officials or Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah, who recently summoned a grand jury to explore charges, announced the filing on Tuesday.

“On October 19, 2021, a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro Town Court, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. At this moment, we have no additional comment “In a statement released on Friday, her office stated.

Evidence from the files of the Westchester district attorney, the New York State Police, and the Los Angeles district attorney, as well as “conversations with numerous witnesses and observations of defendants, recorded interviews and observations of Mr. Durst’s recorded interviews and court testimony in related proceedings,” is cited in the one-page felony complaint filed in Lewisboro.

A person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press this week that the grand jury was appointed last week and has begun hearing witness evidence. The individual was not permitted to speak publicly about the situation, but he did so anyhow. This is a condensed version of the information.