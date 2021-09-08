Hospitalized after a drunken duo eats a deadly snake to keep it from biting others.

Two inebriated guys in India allegedly ate a half-burned deadly snake to keep it from attacking others and to avenge their village’s frequent reptile attacks.

On Sunday, the tragedy occurred in a village in the northern state of Chhattisgarh. According to News 18, a family in the village spotted the Indian Krait in their home and lit it on fire before dumping it out on the street.

Guddu and Raju, two males who live in the same neighborhood, observed the half-burned snake and ate it a short time later. Raju took the deceased lizard and bit on its head first. Guddu then grabbed Raju’s snake and bit on its tail. After a few moments, the two became dizzy and passed out.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment by passers-by. Guddu told local journalists after regaining consciousness that they ate the reptile out of rage because there had been multiple snake bite instances in the village. When they discovered the snake, he claimed they realized it was alive.

“Raju and I were both inebriated. We figured we’d chew it up before it bit somebody. We didn’t understand anything since we were angry, so we chewed on the snake,” he claimed, according to India.com.

Raju was said to be in critical condition, while Guddu remained under medical monitoring.

Kraits are venomous snakes that are related to the cobra family. These terrestrial reptiles, which are mostly found in Asian woodlands, eat other snakes, frogs, lizards, and small mammals. Kraits are mostly hazardous to humans when provoked, and a bite can kill a person in as little as 15 minutes in some situations.

A guy in Odisha, India’s easternmost state, chewed a venomous snake to death after the reptile bit him in the foot last month. When 45-year-old Kishore Badra was bitten by the snake, he grabbed hold of it and bit it to death. The deceased snake was then wrapped around his neck as he wandered around the village.