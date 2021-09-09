Hospitalizations in Alaska are at an all-time high due to a covid spike.

Alaska is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 infections, with the state’s hospitalization rate reaching an all-time high, with about 200 people receiving treatment for the virus in hospitals.

According to Juneau-based radio station KTOO, over a dozen of the more than 840 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were hospitalized on Wednesday after getting the condition. There were five new cases of the disease, excluding a non-resident death. According to the state health department, the “state alert level is high at 565.4 per 100,000” persons.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports that 197 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alaska, increasing the overall number of hospitalizations to 2,083. Over the Labor Day Weekend, hospitalizations in Alaska increased by 12%.

Nearly all intensive care units in the Interior and Southcentral zones are at or near capacity, according to the data.

The state’s health agency has been demanding capacity statistics from hospitals as part of its attempts to keep all hospitals from becoming overburdened. Patients can be transferred to other hospitals with open beds if a facility is at capacity. “Hospitals are stressed,” said Gene Wiseman of Alaska’s COVID-19 response force, adding that the response teams are “trying to level the playing field as best we can.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, Alaska’s top medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, echoed Wiseman’s remarks, saying state hospitals are “very stressed,” according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Several hospitals have also implemented prophylactic measures in the hopes of reducing the number of new infections. Providence Alaska Medical Center implemented tougher visiting policies last week. Except in circumstances where a patient is dying, Alaska Regional Hospital has likewise prohibited visitation for COVID-19-related grounds.

Meanwhile, the office of U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has announced that she will postpone her travel to Alaska owing to an increase in coronavirus cases in the state. Haaland will visit Alaska “later this year,” according to Interior spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz, instead of the planned mid-September visit.

Alaska has immunized 55.8% of its population that are eligible. While the number is catching up to other states that have fully vaccinated more than half of their eligible residents, Alaska’s vaccination rates are average when compared to Vermont’s, which has fully vaccinated 78.3 percent of its total eligible population, and Connecticut’s, which has fully vaccinated 78.1 percent of its eligible residents.

According to the most recent data, the majority of those who were hospitalized in