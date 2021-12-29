Hospital visits in Liverpool have been halted due to an increase in Covid cases.

Due to a spike in Covid cases, normal visiting hours have been suspended at three Liverpool hospitals.

The Royal Liverpool, Aintree University Hospital, and Broadgreen University Hospitals of the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have stated that usual visiting hours will be halted beginning tomorrow (December 30).

The suspension was attributed to an increase in Covid instances, according to the trust.

The covid rate in quiet Merseyside town is the highest in the borough.

There will be a few exceptions to the suspension of visiting at the three locations, according to the trust.

Patients receiving end-of-life care will be able to see two visitors. Other exclusions would be made as well.

“Visiting arrangements will once again be limited to the following extraordinary conditions as of December 30, 2021: “A maximum of two visitors for patients who are in their final hours/days and receiving end-of-life care.” One caretaker who is assisting someone with a mental health issue, cognitive impairment such as dementia, a learning disability, or autism, and who would be distressed if they were not present. Individual requests will be considered in extraordinary circumstances after a thorough risk assessment.” Visitors who desire to visit relatives in hospital should consult with the relevant wards ahead of time to see what arrangements are in place.

In the seven days ending December 24, there were 19,583 positive covid infections in the Liverpool City Region, according to the latest data from Public Health England.

This means that the Liverpool City Region’s percentage change from week to week climbed by 103 percent.