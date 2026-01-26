Hospital Mix-Up After Stillbirth Leaves Family Traumatised

A devastating hospital error has left a Scottish family reeling after a midwife handed the wrong baby’s body to a grieving father following a stillbirth.

Lindsay Richardson, from Glasgow, delivered her son Charlie stillborn on December 6, 2019, at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital, just under 21 weeks into her pregnancy. The traumatic event was compounded when a hospital staff member mistakenly gave Charlie’s father, John, a different baby to grieve.

Tragic Mistake Adds to Grief

After Lindsay suffered a severe hemorrhage following the stillbirth, she was rushed into surgery to remove her placenta. While she was undergoing the procedure, John requested to spend time with their son in a secure room. A short time later, a midwife handed him a baby, but John immediately questioned whether it was truly his son. Despite his concerns, hospital staff reassured him, telling him no other baby had passed away that day.

However, the baby John was given appeared far younger and did not match the features of Charlie, who Lindsay had described as having “eyebrows, fingernails, and toes.” John cradled the child for nearly an hour before staff intervened and confirmed the infant was not their son. The mistake compounded the already harrowing experience of the stillbirth, and the family has described it as an event that will forever haunt them.

Lindsay, now 40, spoke of the emotional toll: “The baby they handed over looked nothing like Charlie. I don’t know how they could have mixed it up. When John raised concerns, they dismissed him. He trusted them, then grieved this little baby for so long.”

Investigation and Apology

An investigation in 2020 revealed that no identification checks had been conducted when the midwife went to retrieve Charlie. The review concluded that the staff member had “incorrectly assumed” the baby was Charlie. It was later discovered that the baby handed to John had been awaiting transfer to the mortuary and had been placed in the same secure room as Charlie. The mix-up was labeled an “avoidable event,” and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde issued a formal apology to the family. They also strengthened protocols across all maternity sites to ensure such an incident would never happen again.

Lindsay, who said the incident shattered her trust in the NHS, described how she feared being separated from Charlie during her hospital stay. “I wheeled Charlie’s cot everywhere, even to the toilet. I didn’t want to take my eyes off him. It’s just lucky the mix-up was discovered before both babies were taken to the mortuary,” she explained.

In the years following the traumatic event, Lindsay and her partner faced more heartache. In 2021, they suffered another miscarriage, and Lindsay now struggles with anxiety about the care in Glasgow’s maternity hospitals. Despite the pain, she remains hopeful that she will become a mother someday.

Charlie’s ashes were scattered alongside Lindsay’s parents after the couple had him cremated. They continue to honor his memory on special occasions like birthdays, Mother’s Day, and Christmas. On December 6, 2025, the family placed balloons, flowers, and teddy bears at Charlie’s memorial to mark what would have been his sixth birthday.

Lindsay’s final words on the tragic ordeal were: “I always wonder what could have been.”