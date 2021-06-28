Hospital admissions are increasing across the region, but immunizations may be minimizing the impact.

For weeks, infection rates of Covid-19 have been rapidly rising across the Liverpool City Region, with the Delta version of the virus combining with fewer restrictions and increased social contact.

This latest wave of illnesses, the fourth in our region during the pandemic, is distinct from prior waves in that it occurs at a time when many individuals have been vaccinated and continue to be vaccinated on a daily basis.

The main aim is that when infection rates grow, vaccination protection will reduce the number of people who become unwell and require hospital treatment, as well as the number of people who die.

We looked at the most recent NHS data to see where things stand in our area right now.

Let’s start with the numbers.

Our hospitals’ most recent data only goes up to June 22, so things could have changed since then.

According to the data, there were 28 Covid-19 patients in Liverpool’s main university hospital trust on that date, 7 in Wirral’s main trust, and 10 in the St Helens and Knowsley trust.

On June 22, 15 covid patients were being cared for at the Warrington and Halton Trust, while six were being cared for at the Southport and Ormskirk Trust.

These data do not completely translate to the city region, but they give us a ballpark total of 66 inpatients for the entire city region.

When looking at these numbers, keep in mind that they are much lower than the January wave, which is partly due to the fact that we were starting from a much lower base.

They are, however, significantly lower than the figures we witnessed in our region’s second wave last autumn.

Liverpool’s main trust had more covid patients than there are presently in hospitals across the city region in late September 2020, when cases were at a comparable level to now following a period of relatively low inpatient numbers.

This shows that the immunizations are protecting the elderly and fragile, who are far more likely to become critically ill and require hospitalization if they contract the virus.