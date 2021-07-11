Hospice employed shop manager with record of charity stealing. She stole £9,000 from the Southport hospice while working at two of their shops.

Despite a history of stealing from charities, a mother was hired as the manager of a hospice charity shop.

Susan Kay worked for Queenscourt Hospice in 2018 as the manager of the charity’s Chapel Street shop in Southport.

While there the 64-year-old stole thousands by writing up credit slips but not cashing them, before going on to steal from a second shop she also managed.

The 64-year-old, however, had a previous conviction in 2011 for misappropriating £1,648 in charity contributions, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

In a response to the The Washington Newsday, a hospice representative said, “We adhere to acceptable recruitment protocols for all appointments.”

Kay walked free from court despite her record of 22 convictions for dishonesty after a judge told her “society would not benefit at all from you being sent immediately to prison”.

According to prosecutor Rebecca Smith, a finance check discovered “a disparity” with 14 credit slips in March 2019 when Kay was working as a trusted manager in charge of stock taking, cashing up, and banking.

Kay had also stolen from the second hospice charity shop on Brows Lane in Formby, but when an audit was conducted, she remained silent, forcing two of her coworkers to go through a humiliating inquiry process.

In total the mum stole £9,171.83, and the charity estimated the offences cost them £17,000 indirectly, which could pay for 140 nursing shifts.

Charles Lander, defending, said Kay was filled with “guilt-ridden remorse” and explained she had lost her husband before the charge came to court.

Mr Lander stated that the matter had been delayed and that she had experienced “cancer scares.”

The court heard she had complied with previous court orders and he said there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

Kay, of Blackhorse Lane, Old Swan, admitted two counts of theft by employee between Oct. 5, 2018, and Oct. 9, 2018, and between Dec. 1, 2018, and May 16, 2019.

The judge, Recorder Michael Blakey, said, “You couldn’t complain if I sent you to jail today, and it would be an appropriate sentence,” he said.

“But I see no reason why I should do that. In your personal circumstances, it seems to me that society would not benefit at all if you were sent to prison immediately.”

Kay was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for one year, and required to complete 25 rehabilitation programs.

Debra Lawson, director of corporate services at Queenscourt Hospice, said, “As a charity, Queenscourt Hospice values financial integrity and we adhere to appropriate recruitment procedures for all appointments.

“Queenscourt is deeply saddened by these recent events and has been assisting the police with their investigation since the financial irregularities were identified by Queenscourt Retail.

“It has been a difficult time and now that the court case has concluded, we look forward to putting it behind us and moving on.”