Horsefly bites: What do horseflies look like, how to tell if you’ve been bitten, and what to do if you’ve been attacked

After a heatwave blasted the UK over the last several days, Brits have been soaking up the sun.

However, with the arrival of warmer weather, a troublesome bug has made an unpleasant return.

For the past week, temperatures have been hovering around 30 degrees Celsius across the country, creating ideal conditions for horseflies.

Summer isn’t going to end anytime soon, according to the Met Office’s 30-day weather forecast.

Thousands of people have flocked to social media in recent days to complain of getting bitten and having little, red lumps on their skin.

One person told the MEN, “I’m wrecked by horsefly bites.” Last week, one of them became infected. Horrific.”

“I got bitten by a horsefly today and stg [swear to God]I thought someone shot me in the leg,” one person explained.

“I’m covered with horsefly bites,” said a third.

“Right, done with the outdoors!” said a fourth on Twitter. I was camping this weekend and ended up with 12 horsefly bites; all I had to do was sit outside for 15 minutes and I had another to add to the dot to dot!”

Here, we go through the flies in more detail, including how to identify if you’ve been bitten and what to do if you have.

What are horseflies, exactly?

Horseflies, also known as clegs, have razor-sharp teeth that can produce an extremely painful bite that takes considerably longer to heal than other bites because they cut into the skin rather than penetrate it, which can lead to infection.

Their bite is more painful than that of a mosquito, and some people may experience allergic reactions.

Female horseflies, however, are the only ones who bite, as they have particularly designed lips that allow them to rip flesh apart in order to procreate.

What do they appear to be like?

The horsefly has the ability to land without being noticed.

They’re little, dark, and lighter than a conventional housefly, measuring roughly 1-2.5cm in length.

They acquire their name from the fact that they are frequently seen near cattle, horse stables, ponds, pools, woods, and grassy regions.

What are the signs that I’ve been bitten by a horsefly?

Horsefly bites are painful and cause a lot of redness and itching, which can lead to infection.

Within minutes, they can turn into swollen lumps. “The summary has come to an end.”