Horse racing is the Queen’s lifelong interest. As the royals prepare to attend Ascot, Camilla comments

The Duchess of Cornwall described horse racing as the Queen’s “passion in life” as the royal family joined racegoers for the start of Royal Ascot.

Camilla describes her involvement with a London riding club and the monarchy’s longstanding ties to the equestrian industry in a candid interview, providing a firsthand peek into the Queen’s lifelong passion for thoroughbreds.

The duchess made her remarks as she joined the Prince of Wales and other royals for the first day of Royal Ascot week, which has been open to racegoers for the first time since 2019.

Punters had hoped to see the Queen, but her racing manager, John Warren, indicated she would certainly attend if her horses were scheduled to run later in the week.

When questioned about the Queen and racing in an interview with ITV Racing, Camilla responded, “Well, I think this is her passion in life, and she loves it, and you can sense how much she loves it.”

“She doesn’t forget anything, so she can tell you about every horse she’s ever bred and owned. I’m not sure what I bred a year ago, but she’s a walking encyclopedia of knowledge.”

When questioned about Royal Ascot, the duchess responded, “Everyone who loves racing, it is the most special week, isn’t it?”

Before the first race, Charles and Camilla came by car instead of the typical carriage procession, giving racegoers something to cheer about. They wore a cream Bruce Oldfield gown with a matching mask and a Philip Treacy blue straw hat.

As a group of royal women walked to the racecourse, the Princess Royal was accompanied by her daughter and son-in-law Zara and Mike Tindall.

The Countess of Wessex was also present at the Berkshire racecourse.

From Windsor, where his horse, King's Lynn, is running in the King's Stand Stakes on the first day of the historic meet, the monarch will be watching the races on television.