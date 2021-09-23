Horse Patrols Have Been Suspended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Due to Public Outrage Over the Treatment of Haitian Migrants in Texas.

According to a statement released by the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday, the use of horse patrol in Del Rio, Texas has been temporarily halted.

After a video of Border Patrol officers engaging in aggressive confrontations with Haitian migrants went viral this week, the decision was made. The footage sparked an inquiry into the event, which is still continuing.

The video, which went viral this week on social media, shows a border patrol officer riding a horse and allegedly striking Haitian migrants with a leather rein. The agents were allegedly attempting to obstruct the movement of migrants.

The photographs, said to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, are “horrifying.” “The photographs that I’ve seen troubled me profoundly,” he added earlier in an interview with CNN. A migrant’s mistreatment or abuse is unacceptably cruel.”

Democrats were outraged by the film, with House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi pressing Mayorkas to “take urgent action to hold those involved accountable.”

Furthermore, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated the “apparent use of whips” was “very worrisome” and repeated calls for an investigation. “All refugees requesting asylum must be treated fairly and in accordance with the law,” she said.

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on Tuesday that she would speak with Mayorkas about the incident.

She remarked, “What I saw described about those individuals on horses treating human beings the way they were was horrific.” “And I totally support what is currently taking place, which is a comprehensive examination into exactly what is going on there. Human beings, on the other hand, should never be treated in this manner. And it bothers me a great deal.”