Horror Stories in Two Sentences That Will Make You Sleep With The Lights On

A good horror story is something that everyone enjoys. But you’d be lying if you said a terrifying story hasn’t made you sleep with the lights on, check under your bed before closing your eyes, or perform a double-take before realizing it’s only a chair with a pile of clothes on it.

Bigger isn’t necessarily better when it comes to terrifying stories. And these two-sentence horror stories, which are not for the faint of heart, will demonstrate exactly that. Continue reading these bite-sized stories shared on Reddit if you’re ready to have a sleepless night tonight.

1. My sister claims that my mother murdered her. Mommy claims I don’t have a sibling.

2. As I’m tucking him into bed, he says, “Daddy, check beneath my bed for monsters.” “Daddy, there’s somebody on my bed,” I say as I check beneath the bed for his enjoyment. I see him, another him, quivering and muttering, “Daddy, there’s somebody on my bed.” 3. Your mother summons you to the kitchen. “Don’t go down there honey, I heard it too,” a whisper from the closet says as you walk down the stairs. 4. I had a photo of myself sleeping on my phone. I am a solitary individual.

5. I can’t move, breathe, speak, or hear since it’s always dark. I would have been cremated instead if I had known it would be so lonely.

6. They commemorated the first cryogenic freezing accomplishment. He had no method of informing them that he was still alive.

7. Mum had a peculiar tendency of stroking my hair when I was asleep, which I didn’t mind because it became reassuring. When she died, that changed, but the stroking continued.

8. I had a stunning realization after so many years of living alone in this vast house. I had closed much more doors than I had opened throughout this time.

9. As he lays in bed, he whispers, “Goodnight, sweetheart,” folding his hand over his wife’s. “What did you say?” she inquires as she emerges from the restroom.

10. He was relieved to find that one of the nurses had observed his pupils dilating from the bright light after attempting furiously to move any portion of his paralyzed body just to warn the physicians that he was conscious before they performed the first incision. She moved in close and muttered something to him in a whisper that tickled his ear.