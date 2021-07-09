‘Horrible’ bunch that brawled in front of children outside school should have ‘walked away’

The disgraceful scenes took place close to the school gates

Appalling scenes of an adult altercation near a school have left many onlookers “cringing” and wondering why those engaged did not simply walk away.

The mob was seen pushing, hitting, and punching students in broad daylight at the end of the school day.

The altercation occurred near St Cecilia’s Junior School on Green Lane, Tuebrook, on Thursday, July 8, at approximately 2.15pm, as parents were on their way to school.

An eyewitness who filmed the altercation from their automobile described being “horrified” to see one of the participants holding a baby while scuffling with others.

At one moment, a woman shouts, “I’ll bite your nose off.”

Cars can be heard honking their horns in chaotic conditions amid shouting and screeching in an attempt to break up the brawl.

According to an eyewitness: “As individuals raced to join in, cars were pulled over and abandoned along the roadway. It was heinous.

“Felt so sorry for the poor kids involved.”

Since the incident was revealed, ECHO readers have expressed their thoughts on the scenes.

“If they were my parents,” one stated, “I would walk away; they are not very good role models for their children.”

“Feel ashamed for them…” doggishtarheels stated.

As lfc2003 stated: “A revolting swarm of pigs. In the presence of youngsters. You are all to blame.”

“This is not a Liverpool problem,” Fibonacci stated. “This lack of opportunity, which results in hopelessness and a collapse of standards and dignity, is visible in all major towns and cities throughout England.”

“What a shame,” liverbirds stated. “I was cringing for them as they watched this.”

“Disgusting behaviour, never mind shouting about baby remove yourself from the situation then.” We66 stated.

jacknapier commented: “Disgusting behavior in the presence of small children. Shameful. It appears to be a sketch from Harry Enfield.”

According to RichardTingey: “They can express themselves exclusively through violence. Regrettable and really pitiful.”

As Tosh stated: “Poor baby, poor children who had to witness this at home. I would have been incensed if I had been subjected to that outside of a school. These are troubling times.”

The courteous scouser stated: “It is not the youngsters who are feral; it is the parents who allow such a terrible brawl to occur. The summary concludes.