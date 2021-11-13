Horrible attacks in the city center that the police are still trying to solve.

Three horrifying examples of people being attacked in Liverpool are still being investigated by police.

After a series of horrific attacks in the city center, authorities have asked for assistance in locating information.

Despite the fact that some cases have already progressed, Merseyside Police are still appealing to the public for information on a number of occurrences.

Everything tastes like sewage and rotting eggs, so the young youngster is unable to eat.

In a violent attack, a man was kicked in the head and knocked out, and he spent many days in the hospital.

On Saturday, August 21, about 2.30 a.m., an attack occurred at a takeaway on Leece Street.

As a result, the man was knocked out and suffered a jaw fracture.

After the incident, he was admitted to the hospital and treated for many days.

“This was a brutal attack that left a man with a critical injury, and his recuperation could take several months,” Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said.

“We’ve conducted a lot of CCTV and witness investigations.”

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was on Leece Street at the time of the assault and may have witnessed or know anything about it.”

Although no arrests have been made in this case since all lines of inquiry have been exhausted, the investigation may be restarted if new information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through Twitter at @MerPolCC or Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ quoting reference 21000585067.

On May 27, around 11 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Colquitt Street after a man was shot in the leg.

An ambulance was dispatched, and the victim, a male in his twenties, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

After being held by police, a 27-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possessing a handgun.

“We are seeking to determine the full circumstances of what has transpired,” Detective Chief Inspector Matt Smith stated at the time, “and I would urge to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw or heard any suspicious behavior, to please get in touch.”

“”Gun crime will not be condoned by Merseyside Police, and a full investigation will be conducted.”

“The summary comes to an end.”