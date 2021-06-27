‘Hopeless, hypocritical Hancock clings to power,’ say the publications, referring to the Health Secretary’s crisis.

Most of the Saturday papers focus on the Health Secretary’s relationship with an adviser he appointed at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).

According to The Times, Matt Hancock is “fighting” for his job, The Independent adds that the politician “hangs on” despite the allegations, and The Guardian reports that there have been calls for him to go because of the affair.

“A thief and a liar…

The Daily Mirror’s headline reads, “So PM backs him,” while the Daily Express reports, “Boris Johnson has thrown his support behind his embattled colleague,” and the Daily Star summarizes the issue as “Hopeless love rat backs hopeless love rat.”

Mr Hancock is a “hypocrite,” according to bereaved families of Covid victims, and the PM’s failure to fire him is “a slap in the face.”

The Daily Mail asks, beside a photograph of Mr Hancock embracing his staffer Gina Coladangelo, “How can he cling on?” while The Daily Telegraph claims that public reaction to the scandal will certainly determine the Health Secretary’s destiny.

Finally, the FT Weekend adds that Spain has flatly rejected German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s attempt to achieve an EU-wide quarantine program for British visitors.