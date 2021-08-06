Hope to be ‘found out’ for sparking a flat fire on Coronation Street

Viewers of Coronation Street believe someone close to Hope knows she set the flat fire.

Hope set fire to Tyrone and Alina’s flat earlier this week, as seen on the show.

Alina was not supposed to be in the flat at the time, but she decided to sleep in after feeling ill.

Firefighters rushed Alina to the hospital after residents on the street observed smoke pouring from the flat.

Unfortunately, Alina’s pregnant child died in the fire, which was quickly determined to be the result of arson.

Tyrone soon discovered Hope was the real culprit, while Fiz urgently sought to conceal Hope’s tracks.

Evelyn, on the other hand, had previously stated that she suspected Hope of starting the fire.

And fans believe Evelyn will find out the truth soon.

“Of course, everyone will be a suspect until Evelyn is proven right,” Tavern said on Twitter.

“Fiz is about to explode……..Maybe now she believes Evelyn,” Greg wrote.

“I’m really thrilled Evelyn has caught on,” Wini added.