‘Hope is waning,’ says the narrator. Liverpool fans react after the Reds snubbed a rumored transfer target.

Alexander Isak, a rumored Liverpool target, has signed a new long-term contract with Real Sociedad that runs until 2026.

Isak has been one of Sweden’s brightest players in the Euro 2020 campaign, helping his country reach the Round of 16 stage.

Isak’s stock has continued to climb after a fantastic 17-goal season in Spain, and he has been linked with a move to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool fans have been reacting to the news of Isak’s contract on social media this afternoon, with a mixed reaction to the signing.

Given Isak’s recent surge, many Reds fans appear to have viewed him as the ideal complement to the existing supply line of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota.

However, considering Liverpool’s potential to raise finances domestically by selling players such as Harry Wilson, Divock Origi, and possibly Takumi Minamino, they may be compelled to complete their transaction towards the conclusion of the season.