Hope is in short supply: 23 people have died in a Nigerian building collapse, with dozens more missing.

According to authorities, the death toll from the collapse of a high-rise apartment building in Nigeria has risen to 23 after two more bodies were discovered in the wreckage Wednesday afternoon. According to the Associated Press, scores of people are still missing after the collapse, and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu warned that “hope is what is in short supply.”

“No structure in any sort is holding anything,” he remarked of the ruins, reminding families that “hope is what we all require now.”

On Tuesday, workers were able to pull nine individuals from the rubble, but no more survivors were discovered on Wednesday. While it’s unclear how many more individuals may be trapped beneath the rubble, one construction worker on the scene believed that there were about 100 people left, leaving about 70 people still missing.

According to the Associated Press, Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said it was unclear how long the rescue efforts would last.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Nigerian Red Cross’ Segun Akande told the Associated Press that rescue operations are continuing, but that people trapped in the debris pile appear to have little hope.

When asked about those still trapped, he answered, “The chances are really slim; very, very slim.”

The 21-story luxury apartment complex that was under construction collapsed on Monday, and the rescue attempt took many hours. According to media sources, the property’s owner has been arrested, claiming that his building permit only permitted for a 15-story tower.

Help desks were put up outside the compound’s entrance for people to offer names and images of family or friends they believed were working there when the structure collapsed.

There was also an assistance station for counseling and support for bereaved relatives, who were lining up along the route.

Abel Godwin drove 448 kilometers from Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, in search of his 18-year-old son, who had worked at the construction site.

He went to the government hospital where victims are being treated after landing in Lagos at 2 a.m.

“They wouldn’t let me know if my son was alive or dead,” he bemoaned.

Several family members have expressed their dissatisfaction with their incompetence. This is a condensed version of the information.