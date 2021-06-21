Honors on cushions, heat checks, and one guest each are all part of the new manner of investiture.

The first major investiture ceremony since the epidemic began will take place on Wednesday at St James’s Palace, with considerable alterations made to keep the occasion safe.

The Prince of Wales will not pin insignia on the awardees; instead, they will be gathered from a cushion by the recipients.

Those being honored must also wear masks while moving around the Palace, although they will be able to remove them in the Throne Room, where the real event will take place.

The prince will only greet 32 people, rather than the 100 that would have been expected in pre-pandemic periods.

Recipients of honors ranging from knighthoods to MBEs are only allowed to bring one guest, but that family member, spouse, or friend will also have the opportunity to meet Charles, the heir to the throne.

During traditional investitures, each recipient would have approached the prince or hosting royal on their own, with up to three visitors watching from a distance amid a large crowd.

Those being honored will visit the Throne Room one at a time throughout the event, accompanied by a guest who will also meet and chat with Charles.

Although there will be no audience, the investiture is anticipated to be broadcast live on enormous screens to those waiting their turn in the adjacent Queen Anne room, which is one of the State Rooms.

After then, there will be no lingering and socializing. Those in attendance will leave once they have received their honor, and seats will be socially separated.

Those who attend must show confirmation of a negative lateral flow. To secure entrance, a Covid test will be performed, as well as a temperature check upon arrival.

There will be fewer ceremonial and support employees on hand, and family portrait and media facilities will be available in smaller numbers.

Investitures are generally a big part of the royal calendar, but there haven’t been any important ones in 15 months, since the first national lockdown in England.

