Honolulu has joined the cities of New York and San Francisco in requiring proof of COVID vaccination for certain activities.

Following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Hawaii caused by the Delta variant, Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the Safe Access Oahu strategy. A recent COVID-19 negative test will be required if proof of immunization cannot be provided. The plan, which will begin on September 13, is aimed at preventing another shutdown by slowing the spread of the virus. Children under the age of 12 will not be required to present proof of immunization when entering a facility.

“This is a logical, commonsense approach. Blangiardi stated, “We’ve been very much in support of life continuing on.”

The mayor’s plan, however, has been criticized by Hawaii’s House minority leader, Republican state Representative Val Okimoto.

“Common sense tells me that separating the vaccinated from the unvaccinated will accidentally encourage the unvaccinated group to assemble and disseminate COVID inside their own communities,” Okimoto added.

Hawaii reported a seven-day average of 46 daily cases before the Fourth of July. On Monday, that number had risen to 874.

Honolulu joins New Orleans and the US territory of Guam in implementing similar requirements with Safe Access Oahu.

Employees of the businesses will be required to present proof of immunization or undergo weekly testing, according to Blangiardi. Businesses that do not comply, he said, could face fines or even closure.

In Honolulu County, at least one dose of vaccination has been administered to 85 percent of the eligible population aged 12 and up. Blangiardi expressed optimism that the remaining residents will get immunized.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association’s head, Greg Maples, said his organization backed the new policy because the coronavirus must be stopped from spreading.

“Don’t stop going out to eat. We require your assistance. We need the money,” Maples added, recommending that unvaccinated people get take-out instead.

For a period of 60 days, the program will be in effect. Blangiardi stated that if the city does not see an improvement, obligatory vaccines will be implemented.

According to Okimoto, the program is reinforcing the notion that “government knows best.”

Hospitals are a source of concern for the mayor.