Hong Kong’s top official supports the national security statute by prohibiting handover protests.

On the one-year anniversary of the territory’s handover to Chinese sovereignty, a top Hong Kong official defended the national security law enacted a year ago.

The law mandates that human rights are maintained, according to Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee, and would be employed more in the coming year to ensure stability.

Large-scale rallies have been outlawed in the year since the law went into force, and a number of pro-democracy activists and journalists have been arrested, halted public activities, or departed Hong Kong.

Authorities have prohibited commemorations of the Tiananmen Square crackdown and the July 1 handover demonstration for the second year in a row.

Police cordoned off Victoria Park, which had been the scene of yearly pro-democracy gatherings commemorating the 1997 handover until recently, and placed banners warning people that entering or remaining in the confined area could result in prosecution.

According to police, there were internet calls encouraging individuals to participate in an unofficial demonstration.

The security bill was enacted as authorities pushed down on dissent following major anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019.

Critics claim Beijing has broken a pledge to retain Hong Kong’s particular rights for the next 50 years, including the autonomy of its courts and judicial system, civil liberties such as a free press, freedom of speech, and the ability to protest on the streets.

Chow Hang-tung, a main organizer of the June 4 vigil, was arrested again on Wednesday on suspicion of instigating people to engage in an illegal assembly.

Seven journalists and executives from the now-defunct Apple Daily, a pro-democracy daily that was a vociferous opponent of the governments of Hong Kong and China, have been arrested. Authorities also froze Apple Daily’s assets, forcing it to close down last week.

Mr. Lee was speaking at a reception to mark the 24th anniversary of the