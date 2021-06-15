Hong Kong is on high alert because a Chinese nuclear power station is suspected of leaking.

Following rumors that a nearby Chinese nuclear power facility may be leaking, Hong Kong’s leader stated her government is keeping a careful eye on it.

The plant’s managers have provided few specifics, but nuclear specialists believe the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant may be experiencing a gas leak from fuel rods within a reactor based on their brief public statement.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, said government data showed radiation levels in the city were normal on Monday night.

The Hong Kong Observatory said that radiation levels were normal on Tuesday.

The French company Framatome, which assists in the management of the plant in Guangdong province, stated on Monday that it is dealing with a “performance issue,” but that the facility is working within safe parameters.

Framatome notified US officials the power facility 85 miles west of Hong Kong might be leaking, according to CNN.

“The Hong Kong administration gives a significant degree of importance to foreign media stories concerning a nuclear project in Taishan, Guangzhou,” Ms Lam added.

She stated that her government would seek information from Guangdong authorities and inform the public of any changes.

China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group and Electricite de France, the principal owner of Framatome, jointly own the Taishan station, which began commercial operation in December 2018.

In September of this year, a second reactor started up.

They’re the first of a new class of reactors known as European Pressurised Reactors. In Finland and France, two more are being constructed.

CNN reported on this. Framatome sent a letter to the US Department of Energy, warning of a “imminent radiological threat” and accusing Chinese officials of boosting allowable radiation limits outside the facility to avoid having to shut it down.

According to CNN, US officials feel there was no serious threat to public safety.

An emailed request for comment from the Department of Energy was not immediately returned.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, informed The Associated Press that it is aware of the situation and is awaiting details from Chinese contacts.

