Hong Kong elects one member of the opposition, with the rest remaining loyal to China.

According to the results of a special election held Monday, a 1,500-person panel responsible for electing Hong Kong’s future leader and nearly half of the city’s legislature will comprise only one member of the opposition, while the rest will be loyal to China. According to the Associated Press, the results come as authorities continue to restrict dissent in the semi-autonomous metropolis.

Following a reform of electoral processes in May, the Election Committee will choose Hong Kong’s next leader in March 2022, as well as 40 of Hong Kong’s 90 MPs, in approaching December elections. According to the Associated Press, the changes increased the panel’s size from 1,200 to 1,500 members while reducing the number of direct voters who choose panel members from around 246,000 to less than 8,000.

The amended regulations also allow only “patriots,” or individuals who are loyal to China and Hong Kong, to run the city, ensuring that a large majority of the Elections Committee will be pro-Beijing and select a leader and legislators who support the Chinese Communist Party’s policies and rulings. The new committee is “broadly representative” and made up of “a variety of subsectors,” according to a statement released by the Hong Kong administration on Monday.

Following large pro-democracy rallies in 2019, the moves are part of a broader attack on Hong Kong civil society. China’s Communist Party adopted a comprehensive national security law that effectively criminalized resistance to the government, tightening control over the former British colony. Several civil organizations have been forced to disband or have their leaders arrested as a result of the law and other reforms.

In the social welfare sector, the lone opposition-leaning candidate was elected. Only two of the more than 400 candidates running for seats in Hong Kong on Sunday were friendly to the opposition camp, with the rest being pro-Beijing.

Candidates for office were screened by a tiny but powerful committee led by Chief Secretary John Lee to verify that they met the conditions for office, which include maintaining the city’s Basic Law, or mini constitution, and swearing allegiance to Hong Kong.

“This new constitutional function will promote logical interaction between the executive and legislative bodies, thereby improving governance efficiency,” the Hong Kong government said. This is a condensed version of the information.