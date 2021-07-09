Honey Gin and Honey Rum from Hitchin

Honey is one of my favorite ingredients, and I use it in almost everything from pasta sauces and stews to tea and biscuits. It’s such a versatile component, and it usually works out well.

So when I heard about Hitchin Honey’s honey gins and rums, I was intrigued. I was overjoyed.

I enjoy spiced rums, so why not add honey? It appeared to be a perfect match.

Cardona & Son Spirit Co, founded by beekeeper Andre Cardona, pays back to the community by donating a portion of profits to local biodiversity programs and the continued construction of new hives.

I was thrilled when I smelled the rum; it had a distinct honey scent that I hoped would last.

But, because I don’t like drinking rum straight, I tried mixing it with honey and discovered that the honey had vanished.

It tasted like rum to me, but I didn’t get any of the honey overtones I was expecting.

I thought the bottle was a little pricey for what you get at £37.50. It’s pleasant, but not the most pleasant on the market at that price point.

Personally, I wouldn’t buy it again, but I believe it’s great for showing off your extensive collection when you have company.

3 out of 5 stars

Zosia Eyres, a content editor at BristolLive, tried the gin and was a little shocked by the pricing point.

“As a gin aficionado with a sweet tooth, the possibility of a honey gin piqued my interest,” she added.

“The spirit is made up of London Dry gin with candied liquorice and typical juniper aromas, as well as a note of fresh Cardona raw honey.”

“To be honest, I didn’t get an immediate hit of honey when I tried it.” Instead, the honey softened the traditional dry, herbal flavor of a G&T.

“While the sweet flavor isn’t very strong, it’s an excellent option for folks who find the taste of a regular G&T a little too intense.”

“What I find difficult is the price, which is not inexpensive at £37.50 for 70cl. But it’s for a good cause that the creators are enthusiastic about. The summary comes to a close.