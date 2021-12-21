Honey G from the ITV show X Factor is unrecognizable six years later.

Honey G has wowed admirers by revealing the effects of her image makeover.

Anna Georgette Gilford is the true name of the comedic rapper who rose to stardom after appearing on the 13th season of The X Factor in 2016.

According to Mirror Online, the 40-year-old has changed her lifestyle since participating on the ITV talent competition and has lost six dress sizes.

Honey talked about her new look in an interview with Closer Magazine, revealing that the transformation has given her a great boost in confidence.

“I used to wear loose and baggy garments up to a size 18,” she remarked, “but I’ve thrown away the majority of them as my taste has evolved.”

“Now I can wear dresses I never thought I’d be able to wear, and I can fit into Victoria’s Secret underwear.”

“It’s given me a huge boost in confidence.” I think I’ve finally cracked the sex code!” Honey updated her social media followers on the training program that helped her attain her new look, posting a photo of herself proudly presenting a medal at a triathlon finish line.

After consulting an obesity doctor, InstagramHoney explained to the Daily Star how she was inspired to improve her appearance during the lockdown.

She stated, ” “Lockdown has shown me that putting in a lot of effort can help you lose weight.

“In the past, I went to a top obesity expert and a nutritionist to try to lose weight by altering my food, but during lockdown, I coupled changing my diet with performing a lot of exercise.

“In lockdown, I’ve probably gotten more exercise than I’ve ever gotten in my life.”

Fans have been gushing over Honey’s new style in the comments section of her latest Instagram images.

“What a fantastic transformation, well done you,” William replied.

Katie said, ” “Oh my goodness!!! Honey G is in full-on sicko mode!! It’s fantastic!!” “I’m inspired,” Jojo said. “Damn honey G is a babe!” wrote paris1time. sarah gillam1 made the following comment: “Oh my goodness!! You have a fantastic appearance.”