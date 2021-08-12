Honesty, integrity, and hard effort are more important than GCSEs.

Thousands of students around the city region received their GCSE results today, and they have been celebrating their achievements.

However, the news hasn’t been good for everyone, and readers have rushed to console individuals who may not have gotten the outcomes they desired.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, GCSE exams were scrapped this year, just like A-Level end-of-year testing, thus teacher assessments were used to mark students today.

A’man on a bike’ spotted a body in the bushes near the shops.

To generate an overall score, these evaluations use a combination of in-class tests, mock exams, coursework, and other items of work assigned by teachers.

Following the cancellation of exams, the number of students getting top GCSE results reached an all-time high.

Overall, 28.9% of UK GCSE submissions received one of the top three marks this year, up 2.7 percentage points from the previous year’s 26.2 percent, according to figures for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Only a fifth (20.8 percent) of entries received at least a 7 – the equivalent of an A grade – in 2019, when exams were last held.

However, readers of The Washington Newsday turned to Facebook to provide their own advice to students who didn’t get the grades they expected.

“As long as you have a decent heart, honesty, strong values, and aren’t frightened of hard work,” Tina Morris stated. You will always do admirably. No employer has ever requested a copy of any of my credentials.”

“If you are truly unhappy, resit them,” Phillippa McGrath said. “There are lots of millionaires out there without any qualifications, so follow your goals; you can be whatever you want to be.”

“Even when the world went nuts and stood still, you still gave it your all,” Emma O’Rourke remarked. You pushed as hard as you could to self-learn and never gave up, so whatever you’ve accomplished is incredible. Life will always throw you a curve ball; how you deal with it and handle it will define who you are.”

“As the owner/employer of two firms, we can promise it isn’t just about your academic achievements,” Emma Saul stated. Good work ethics, pride in one’s work, dependability, motivation, and the ability to follow simple directions/instructions are typically.” “The summary comes to an end.”